ANF Recovers Over 52 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 52 kg drugs worth over Rs 19.7 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a suspect arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.

In another operation, 1.4 kg ice drug was recovered from a motorcyclist checked near Kharadar area in Karachi.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

179 grams hashish hidden in the undergarments of a passenger going to Dubai at Multan International Airport was recovered.

980 grams ice was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar International Airport.

226 grams heroin hidden in ladies' purse was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK through a courier office in Lahore.

24 kg opium and 6 kg heroin were recovered from Windar area of Hub in Balochistan.

19.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

