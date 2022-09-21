ANF recovers over 52.660 kg narcotics; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid on Wednesday managed to recover over 52.660 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway toll plaza and recovered over 52.

600 kg narcotics including 45.60 kg charras, four kg heroin and 3.600 kg opium, concealed in secret cavities of two cars.

ANF also arrested three accused during the operation.

A case has been registered against the drug smugglers, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.