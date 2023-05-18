ANF recovers over 54 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over 54 kg drugs, 93 intoxicated tablets, 45 heroin-filled capsules and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He said acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted a raid at Karkhano Market, Peshawar and recovered 45 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of two accused residents of Hangu.

In another operation near Jamalabad Road, 54 kg charras was recovered.

In the third operation conducted in Lahore Johar Town, 93 intoxicated tablets were recovered and ANF arrested an accused resident of Lahore.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.