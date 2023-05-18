UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 54 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ANF recovers over 54 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations managed to recover over 54 kg drugs, 93 intoxicated tablets, 45 heroin-filled capsules and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He said acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted a raid at Karkhano Market, Peshawar and recovered 45 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of two accused residents of Hangu.

In another operation near Jamalabad Road, 54 kg charras was recovered.

In the third operation conducted in Lahore Johar Town, 93 intoxicated tablets were recovered and ANF arrested an accused resident of Lahore.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Drugs Road Hangu Market From

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

1 hour ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.