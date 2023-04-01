ANF recovers over 55 kg drugs; arrests eight

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations managed to recover over 55 kg drugs and arrested eight accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF in two operations on G. T. Road near Sohawa managed to recover 27.6 kg charras and 19.2 kg opium from secret cavities of two trucks and arrested five accused residents of Khyber.

In another operation near Bahria Town Phase-6, over 100 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Rawalpindi.

In the fourth operation near Islamabad Motorway Link Road, ANF recovered 1.

8 kg charras from the possession of a woman drug smuggler resident of Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that ANF conducted a raid at a private courier company office near Dogar Market, Thoker Niaz Baig Lahore and recovered 260 grams heroin from a parcel booked for Kuwait. Heroin was concealed in bed sheets.

In the sixth operation near Chaman Friendship Gate, over 7.3 kg opium was recovered from the possession of an Afghan national.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.