UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 55 Kg Drugs; Arrests Eight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANF recovers over 55 kg drugs; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations managed to recover over 55 kg drugs and arrested eight accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF in two operations on G. T. Road near Sohawa managed to recover 27.6 kg charras and 19.2 kg opium from secret cavities of two trucks and arrested five accused residents of Khyber.

In another operation near Bahria Town Phase-6, over 100 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Rawalpindi.

In the fourth operation near Islamabad Motorway Link Road, ANF recovered 1.

8 kg charras from the possession of a woman drug smuggler resident of Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that ANF conducted a raid at a private courier company office near Dogar Market, Thoker Niaz Baig Lahore and recovered 260 grams heroin from a parcel booked for Kuwait. Heroin was concealed in bed sheets.

In the sixth operation near Chaman Friendship Gate, over 7.3 kg opium was recovered from the possession of an Afghan national.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Motorway Drugs Kuwait Company Road Chaman Rawalpindi Sohawa Women Market From

Recent Stories

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

16 minutes ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.