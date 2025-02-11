Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 55 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in three operations recovered over 55 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 55.200 kg drugs worth over 5.8 million were recovered in three operations conducted in Panjgur, Gujranwala and Islamabad.

36 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Panjgur, Balochistan and accused was arrested during the operation.

13.2 kg hashish and 3.6 kg opium hidden in a secret cavity of a vehicle checked near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad and an accused was arrested.

In third operation, 550 grams opium, 1.5 kg ice and 440 intoxicated tablets were recovered from 4 suspects near Sialkot Bypass, Gujranwala.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

