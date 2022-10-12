ANF recovers over 56 kg narcotics; arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid on Wednesday managed to recover over 56 kg of narcotics and arrested a drug smuggler.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 56 kg narcotics including over 31 kg charras and over 25 kg opium from secret cavities of a truck and rounded up an accused.

A case has been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.