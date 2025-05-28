ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 41.3 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting five operations across the country, recovered as many as 57.1 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 41.3 million and arrested four suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect near the Government College, Manshera.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,14.4 kg of hashish was recovered from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Shah Maqsood Interchange, Hazara Motorway, Haripur and two suspects were arrested.

As much as 3.3 kg of hashish was recovered from the bag of the accused near Manga Pul, Murred, District Narowal.

Similarly,28 kg of heroin hidden in bushes for smuggling was recovered in a deserted area of Vindar, District Hub.

As many as 9 kg of hashish hidden for smuggling were recovered in an uninhabited area of Jiwani, Gwadar district.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.