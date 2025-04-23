Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 57 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 6.5 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting five operations across the country, recovered as many as 57.325 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 6.5 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 788 grams of Ice had been recovered from a passenger trolley bag proceeding to Doha from Peshawar International Airport.

In another operation, 1460 grams of narcotics pills had been recovered hidden in the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah from Multan International Airport.

As much as 4.485 kg of drugs were recovered from a parcel sent to Dubai through a courier office in Islamabad.

Similarly,46 kg of hashish was recovered from an abandoned area of Pisni, Gwadar, hidden for smuggling.

As much as 2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects near Jinnah cricket Stadium, Sialkot.

A total of 2 kg of Ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Khanewal through the courier office in Quetta.

As much as 130 grams of hashish and 600 narcotics pills were recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad through a Courier office in Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

