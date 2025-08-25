ANF Recovers Over 57 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 7.6 Million In 10 Operations
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 57.245 kg of drugs worth over Rs 7.6 million and arrested 14 suspects, including 4 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 accused near University Road, Gilgit. Similarly,4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 accused near a private college during another operation in Gilgit.
As much as 500 grams of hashish was recovered from an accused near a college area in Mansehra. The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
During another operation,69 heroin capsules weighing 410 grams were recovered from the stomach of a Dubai-bound passenger at Multan International Airport.
As many as 1.
425 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Johar Town, Lahore.
Similarly,26.4 kg of hashish, 1 kg of heroin, 2.4 kg of opium, and 500 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of 3 female passengers at the Rashaghi Toll Plaza.
As many as 7.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a female passenger traveling on a bus near Jamshoro Toll Plaza.
In another operation,7.2 kg of hashish was recovered from a passenger near Mehran Colony Bus Terminal. As much as 520 grams of heroin and a drone were recovered from 2 suspects near the border area in Lahore.
Similarly,90 grams of heroin were recovered from a vehicle at the Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad. Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSP waives water connection fee for three months6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 7.6 million in 10 operations6 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, stolen motorcycle, valuables recovered6 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in land dispute murder case in Mansehra6 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: Four more witnesses testify in vehicle torching case16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS offers Scottish scholarships to students16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi vows modernization of Pakistan Railways Mechanical Department26 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two suspects involved in street crimes26 minutes ago
-
PBS, UNFPA hold 3-day capacity-building workshop on ‘Data Interpretation and Use’36 minutes ago
-
ECP sets October 5 for PP-73 Sargodha by-election36 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses citizen's appeal against sister's inheritance share36 minutes ago