ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 7.6 million in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 10 operations across the country, recovered as many as 57.245 kg of drugs worth over Rs 7.6 million and arrested 14 suspects, including 4 women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 accused near University Road, Gilgit. Similarly,4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 accused near a private college during another operation in Gilgit.

As much as 500 grams of hashish was recovered from an accused near a college area in Mansehra. The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,69 heroin capsules weighing 410 grams were recovered from the stomach of a Dubai-bound passenger at Multan International Airport.

As many as 1.

425 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Johar Town, Lahore.

Similarly,26.4 kg of hashish, 1 kg of heroin, 2.4 kg of opium, and 500 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of 3 female passengers at the Rashaghi Toll Plaza.

As many as 7.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a female passenger traveling on a bus near Jamshoro Toll Plaza.

In another operation,7.2 kg of hashish was recovered from a passenger near Mehran Colony Bus Terminal. As much as 520 grams of heroin and a drone were recovered from 2 suspects near the border area in Lahore.

Similarly,90 grams of heroin were recovered from a vehicle at the Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad. Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.