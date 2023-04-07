ANF recovers over 58 kg drugs; arrests seven

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 58 kg drugs and arrested seven accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza recovered 21.6 kg charras and 7.2 kg opium from the possession of two accused residents of Faisalabad.

In another raid on Islamabad Motorway, ANF also recovered 4.8 kg charras and 3.6 kg opium from the possession of two female drug smugglers, residents of Charsada.

In third operation near Ring Road Peshawar, three kg charras and 350 grams Ice drug were recovered from two parcels booked at a private courier office for Lahore and Mansehra.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation on Quetta Sona Chowk, Karachi Road, ANF recovered 9.6 kg charras and three kg Ice drug from the possession of two smugglers.

In the fifth operation on Quetta Airport Road, ANF seized five kg charras and netted an accused resident of Quetta.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.