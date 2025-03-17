ANF Recovers Over 588 Kg Drugs In 8 Operations
Published March 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country managed to recover over 588 kg drugs worth more than Rs 160 million and arrested 10 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Nazimabad, Karachi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 1.172 kg ice hidden in the trolley bag of a passenger going to Doha was recovered at Islamabad International Airport.
460 kg ketamine was recovered from a container imported from Germany near Kolachi Road, Karachi.
51.6 kg hashish and 4.
8 kg opium were recovered from a truck and motorcycle near GT Road, Gujranwala and 3 suspects were arrested during the operation.
60 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was seized near M-1 Motorway Islamabad and 2 accused were rounded up.
6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Charsadda Road in North Bypass Peshawar area.
1.9 ice was recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
In another operation near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, 600 grams hashish was recovered from the shoes of an accused travelling in a passenger bus.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
