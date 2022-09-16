UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 589 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 589 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the force in an operation conducted raid and arrested three accused on recovery of 38.40 kg charras and 27.600 kg opium.

The drug smugglers were trying to smuggle narcotics from Peshawar to Punjab through a Hiace van and a Suzuki Mehran car.

In another raid, ANF conducted a raid in Dalbandin, Balochistan and recovered 492 kg opium, 26 kg charras, five kg heroin and one kg Ice drug.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

