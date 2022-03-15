UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 6 Kg Heroin; Arrests Four

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 08:52 PM

ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas on Tuesday managed to recover over 6 kg heroin besides netting four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas on Tuesday managed to recover over 6 kg heroin besides netting four accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation on Burhan Motorway Interchange and recovered five kg heroin from Suzuki Mehran car and arrested two accused namely Muhammad Bilal and Khalid Mehmood resident of Peshawar.

Later, after preliminary investigation, ANF also managed to arrest another accused namely Javed Iqbal resident of Attock who was waiting to receive heroin.

In another operation, ANF recovered 1330 grams heroin and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Adil resident of Swabi at Islamabad International Airport.

The spokesman informed that ANF recovered heroin which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the accused going to Sharjah from Islamabad through flight No. ER-703.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were in progress.

