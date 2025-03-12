ANF recovers over 61 kg drugs in 8 operations; arrests 10 suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country recovered over 61 kg drugs worth more than Rs 4.5 million and arrested 10 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 500 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near the bus stand on GT Road, Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 2.382 kg ice hidden in the trolley bag of a passenger going to Saudi Arabia was recovered at Islamabad International Airport.

In the third operation, 312 grams hashish was recovered from the shoes of a passenger going to Dubai at Islamabad International Airport.

100 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going with a woman to Jeddah at Lahore Airport.94 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to the Maldives through a courier office in Karachi.

A total of 36 kg hashish was recovered from a car and a motorcycle checked near the railway gate in Gujrat and 3 accused were arrested. 15.6 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned motorcycle near the bus stop on GT Road, Peshawar. In the 8th operation, 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two women netted near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are underway.