ANF Recovers Over 62 Kg Drugs, Arrests Three

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANF recovers over 62 kg drugs, arrests three

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 62 kg of drugs and arrested three peddlers in as many operations across the country.

According to the ANF spokesperson, 33.6 kg hashish and 24 kg opium were recovered from the CNG cylinder and tire of a Mazda intercepted on Islamabad Expressway. Two accused, residents of Peshawar and Nowshera, were also arrested.

In the second operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, the ANF recovered three kg of ice drug from the luggage of a Jeddah-bound passenger, resident of Swabi, going on flight QR-601.

In the third operation, the ANF recovered over two kg of ice drugs from an unattended bag recovered from a bus stop on Islamabad-Kahuta road.

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997, and further investigations are being carried out.

