UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 62 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi managed to recover over 62 kg narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Lahore in an operation conducted a raid near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange and recovered 36 kg charras and 26.400 kg opium from a vehicle. A drug smuggler was also arrested from the spot.

In a raid, ANF Karachi recovered Ice drug tactfully concealed in 16 books being sent to Australia through a courier company.

ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 45 Ice and heroin filled capsules weighing 360 grams, from the possession of a passenger, going to Doha.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

