Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 63 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANF recovers over 63 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 63 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 3.6 kg hashish hidden in secret cavities of a car intercepted near Kohinoor Mills Rawalpindi was recovered and arrested an accused.

3 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a petrol pump in Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer netted near Pirwadhai Mor G.T, Road Rawalpindi.

900 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a college on the Expressway Islamabad.

51 grams weed was recovered from two accused held near a university in Bahria Town Islamabad.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 1.2 kg ice was recovered from a suspect rounded up near Haji Camp Peshawar.

10 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects apprehended on Saryab Road, Quetta.

32 kg hashish hidden near the coastal line in Gwadar was recovered and in another operation, 5 kg heroin and 5 kg ice were recovered from a warehouse near D-Block Chowk, Gwadar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and investigations have been initiated.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Petrol Quetta Drugs Road Car Gwadar Hyderabad Rawalpindi From Kohinoor Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

13 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

13 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

13 hours ago
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

13 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

13 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

13 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

13 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan