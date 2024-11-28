ANF Recovers Over 63 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 63 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that 3.6 kg hashish hidden in secret cavities of a car intercepted near Kohinoor Mills Rawalpindi was recovered and arrested an accused.
3 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a petrol pump in Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.
2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer netted near Pirwadhai Mor G.T, Road Rawalpindi.
900 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a college on the Expressway Islamabad.
51 grams weed was recovered from two accused held near a university in Bahria Town Islamabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 1.2 kg ice was recovered from a suspect rounded up near Haji Camp Peshawar.
10 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects apprehended on Saryab Road, Quetta.
32 kg hashish hidden near the coastal line in Gwadar was recovered and in another operation, 5 kg heroin and 5 kg ice were recovered from a warehouse near D-Block Chowk, Gwadar.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and investigations have been initiated.
