ANF recovers over 64 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 64 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said, 918 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Faisalabad Airport.

44 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

In the third operation, 60 kg hashish was recovered from Pasni Gwadar.

In the fourth operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Ahmedabad Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.