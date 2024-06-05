ANF Recovers Over 64 Kg Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 64 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He said, 918 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Faisalabad Airport.
44 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
In the third operation, 60 kg hashish was recovered from Pasni Gwadar.
In the fourth operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Ahmedabad Attock.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits Nanshan one-stop center; directs to replicate model in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted5 minutes ago
-
Malik assumes charge as DHO Health Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day for fight against illegal and unregulated fishing observed5 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city25 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in armed clash between two groups25 minutes ago
-
KCEU leader rejects Indian elections in Occupied Kashmir35 minutes ago
-
Global efforts recovering Ozone hole to maximum extent: Romina35 minutes ago
-
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari43 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pak Navy officers, workers for third successful anti-narcotics operation44 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held44 minutes ago
-
Three accused held for robberies, street crimes44 minutes ago