ANF recovers over 64 kg drugs; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 64 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan and recovered 12 kg charras on Kohat Indus Highway. An accused resident of Dera Ismail Khan was sent behind the bars.

In another operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid in Seri Shan Khail area and recovered 30 kg charras and 2.4 kg opium from a nullah.

The spokesman said that ANF also recovered four charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport.

In an operation at Sialkot Airport, 8.4 kg heroin absorbed in bag of the Spain-bound passenger resident of Mandi Bahauddin was recovered while 11.7 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah rounded up from Chaman Friendship Gate area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.