ANF recovers over 645 grams Ice at Isl Intl Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 645 grams Ice.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Doha and recovered 645 grams Ice from a passenger namely Fariat Ullah resident of Mardan.

The passenger was going Doha from Islamabad through Qatar Airlines flight no.

QR-215.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.