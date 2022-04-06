UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 645 Grams Ice At Isl Intl Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

ANF recovers over 645 grams Ice at Isl Intl Airport

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 645 grams Ice

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 645 grams Ice.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Doha and recovered 645 grams Ice from a passenger namely Fariat Ullah resident of Mardan.

The passenger was going Doha from Islamabad through Qatar Airlines flight no.

QR-215.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Qatar Mardan Doha Progress From Airport

Recent Stories

Energy Transactions Exempted From Sberbank Sanctio ..

Energy Transactions Exempted From Sberbank Sanctions Imposed Wednesday - US Offi ..

17 seconds ago
 Czech Lawmakers Recognize 1932-1933 Famine in Ukra ..

Czech Lawmakers Recognize 1932-1933 Famine in Ukraine as Genocide - State Media

19 seconds ago
 French Prosecutors Investigate Political Influence ..

French Prosecutors Investigate Political Influence of Global Consulting Firms

22 seconds ago
 Ukraine Derailed Prisoner Exchange Scheduled for W ..

Ukraine Derailed Prisoner Exchange Scheduled for Wednesday - Russian Defense Min ..

24 seconds ago
 Four fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

Four fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

4 minutes ago
 PFA committed to ensure provision of safe, healthy ..

PFA committed to ensure provision of safe, healthy food to people: DG

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.