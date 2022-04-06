ANF Recovers Over 645 Grams Ice At Isl Intl Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 645 grams Ice.
According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Doha and recovered 645 grams Ice from a passenger namely Fariat Ullah resident of Mardan.
The passenger was going Doha from Islamabad through Qatar Airlines flight no.
QR-215.
The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.