ANF recovers over 66 kg drugs in five operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducted five operations across the country, arrested six accused and recovered over 66 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 30 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 300 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a college in Mansehra. 12 kg hashish hidden in the shoulder bag of an accused was recovered near a university in Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

22.2 kg hashish concealed in the travel bag of the accused was seized on Gulshan-e-Ravi Road in Lahore and the accused was arrested.12 kg opium, 16 kg heroin, and 2 kg ice were recovered from the possession of two accused held near Shahrukh Alam in Multan.

1.964 kg ice was recovered from Jamrud in the Khyber district and an accused was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.