UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 667 Kg Drugs; Arrests Seven

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANF recovers over 667 kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six different operations recovered over 667 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Balochistan to Rawalpindi/Islamabad via Dera Ismail Khan and recovered over 546 kg hashish from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near D I Khan Yarik toll plaza. A drug smuggler resident of Khyber was also rounded up during the operation.

In another raid, the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Mansehra to Haripur and recovered 2.5 kg hashish from the possession of an accused resident of Mansehra.

In third operation, the ANF conducted a raid near Karachi Etihad Town and recovered four kg hashish from the possession of two drug traffickers.

Over 2.3 kg hashish was also recovered at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a Dubai-bound female passenger, resident of Faisalabad, going on flight no. ER-701.

In the fifth operation conducted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, the ANF seized 9.6 kg hashish from secret cavities of a car and arrested an accused resident of Charsada.

In sixth operation, the ANF recovered 2.4 kg hashish from the possession of an alleged drug pusher resident of Abbottabad intercepted near Islamabad F-8/1 area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused arrested while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Faisalabad Balochistan Abbottabad Motorway Drugs Car Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Haripur I Khan From Airport

Recent Stories

Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

34 minutes ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

40 minutes ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

49 minutes ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.