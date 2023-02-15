ANF recovers over 667 kg drugs; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six different operations recovered over 667 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Balochistan to Rawalpindi/Islamabad via Dera Ismail Khan and recovered over 546 kg hashish from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near D I Khan Yarik toll plaza. A drug smuggler resident of Khyber was also rounded up during the operation.

In another raid, the ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Mansehra to Haripur and recovered 2.5 kg hashish from the possession of an accused resident of Mansehra.

In third operation, the ANF conducted a raid near Karachi Etihad Town and recovered four kg hashish from the possession of two drug traffickers.

Over 2.3 kg hashish was also recovered at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a Dubai-bound female passenger, resident of Faisalabad, going on flight no. ER-701.

In the fifth operation conducted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, the ANF seized 9.6 kg hashish from secret cavities of a car and arrested an accused resident of Charsada.

In sixth operation, the ANF recovered 2.4 kg hashish from the possession of an alleged drug pusher resident of Abbottabad intercepted near Islamabad F-8/1 area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused arrested while further investigations are under process.