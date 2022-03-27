ANF recovers over 67 kg drugs; arrests four accused including a woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday recovered over 67 kg drugs including 30 kg Ice besides arresting four accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence intercepted two Toyota Corolla cars near Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered over 37 kg charras besides arresting four accused including three men namely Amjad, Munir Shah, Muhammad Atif and a woman namely Uzma.

Meanwhile, ANF Intelligence conducted three operations in Karachi and recovered 30 kg Ice.

ANF in an operation recovered 20 kg Ice at Jinnah International Airport from a cargo being sent to Australia, The parcel was booked by a female namely Ambar Ramazan resident of Karachi.

In another operation, three kg Ice was also recovered from another parcel booked for Sri Lanka by a woman namely Shagufta resident of Sheikhupura from a courier company at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

In third operation, seven kg Ice booked for Australia by Arshad Ali resident of Lahore was recovered from a courier company.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, while further investigations are in progress.