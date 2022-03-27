UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 67 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four Accused Including A Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 09:30 PM

ANF recovers over 67 kg drugs; arrests four accused including a woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday recovered over 67 kg drugs including 30 kg Ice besides arresting four accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence intercepted two Toyota Corolla cars near Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered over 37 kg charras besides arresting four accused including three men namely Amjad, Munir Shah, Muhammad Atif and a woman namely Uzma.

Meanwhile, ANF Intelligence conducted three operations in Karachi and recovered 30 kg Ice.

ANF in an operation recovered 20 kg Ice at Jinnah International Airport from a cargo being sent to Australia, The parcel was booked by a female namely Ambar Ramazan resident of Karachi.

In another operation, three kg Ice was also recovered from another parcel booked for Sri Lanka by a woman namely Shagufta resident of Sheikhupura from a courier company at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

In third operation, seven kg Ice booked for Australia by Arshad Ali resident of Lahore was recovered from a courier company.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, while further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Australia Sri Lanka Motorway Drugs Company Rawalpindi Progress Sheikhupura Arshad Ali Women Sunday From Toyota Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

12 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

21 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

21 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

21 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>