ANF recovers over 67 kg narcotics; arrests 3 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered over 67 kg of narcotics and arrested three drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered over 67 kilograms narcotics including over 28 kg opium, over two kg heroin, over 36 kg charras and 400 grams of Ice drug.

A case has been registered against the accused.