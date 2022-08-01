ANF recovers over 68 kg narcotics; arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence while conducting an operation managed to recover over 68 kg narcotics besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Interchange and managed to recover 68 kg narcotics including 36 kg opium and 32.

400 kg charas from a Honda City car.

The spokesman informed that ANF also arrested an accused namely Muhammad Musa Ishaq.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.