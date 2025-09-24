Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 68 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 4.9 Million In 3 Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 3 operations across the country, recovered as many as 62.989 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of 2 accused near Ring Road, Peshawar.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation, 1.5 kg of ice was recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Bahrain at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

As many as 57.6 kg of hashish hidden in a paper roller was found in the luggage of 2 passengers riding a bus in Hyderabad, and the accused were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

