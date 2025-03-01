ANF Recovers Over 69 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 69 kg drugs worth over Rs 100 million and arrested 6 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 2 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of an accused arrested near Ring Road Peshawar.
1.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted near a hotel in Islamabad.
840 grams hashish was recovered from the drug supplier rounded up near a university in Attock.
The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
The spokesman informed that in another operation, 58 kg heroin concealed near Kutchlak Bypass Road Quetta for smuggling was recovered.
4.8 kg hashish, a pistol with 8 rounds hidden in the secret cavities of a car near M-1 Motorway Islamabad was recovered and an accused was arrested during the operation.
In an operation on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler.
In 7th operation, 1000 grams ice was recovered from the possession of an accused near the bypass road in Dera Ismail Khan.
Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
