ANF recovers over 70 kg hashish, arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation on Sunday recovered 74.4 kg hashish and arrested three accused of carrying it.

According to the spokesperson ANF Headquarters, ANF Karachi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation near Murtaza Chowrangi, Karachi intercepted a Hino truck and recovered 74.

4 kg hashish concealed in its fuel tank. The team arrested the three accused, who were identified as Hafeez Ullah, Shabbir Ahmed and Ubaidullah. All three were residents of Kalat.

The drug smugglers were trying to smuggle narcotics from Quetta to Karachi. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in process.