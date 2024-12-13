ANF Recovers Over 712 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
December 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover over 712 kg drugs worth Rs 120 million and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that in an operation, 19 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Attock.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
3 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Karachi International Airport.
In third operation, 970 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand through a courier office in Islamabad.
199 grams heroin hidden in a ladies bag was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK from a courier office at Lahore Airport.
500 kg hashish hidden in a deserted area of Chaman was recovered.
80.4 kg hashish and 45.6 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near a factory in Chunian Bypass, Kasur and an accused was arrested during the operation.
38 kg heroin was recovered from an area near Kuchlak Bypass, Quetta.
In 8th operation, 36 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle stopped near Shamkot Motorway Toll Plaza, Khanewal and two accused were arrested.
6 kg hashish was recovered from Darra Adam Khel, Kohat and 1.8 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near KKH Road, Mansehra and 2 accused were netted.
In 11th operation, 950 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested from GT Road, Rawalpindi.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
