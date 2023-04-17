UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 72 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANF recovers over 72 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in seven operations managed to recover over 72 kg drugs, 176 heroin-filled and 124 Ice-filled capsules, 8200 intoxicated tablets, 120 liters liquid Ice drug and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 73 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, residents of Bahawalpur.

In two operations at International Mail Office, 8200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel being sent to America and 190 grams Ice drug from a parcel being sent to London.

In two operations at Lahore International Airport, 103 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger and 124 Ice filled capsules from the possession of another Bahrain-bound female passenger, resident of Nowshera.

In sixth operation conducted in Gwadar, 120 liters liquid and five kg Ice drug was recovered. The Ice drug was buried underground to smuggle abroad.

In another operation near Chaman Friendship Gate, 44 kg heroin was recovered from a suspicious parcel.

ANF and FC in an operation conducted in Khyber, 23 kg charras, concealed in plastic bags was seized.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Drugs Gwadar London Chaman Bahawalpur Nowshera From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

13 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

14 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.