ANF recovers over 72 kg drugs; arrests three

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in seven operations managed to recover over 72 kg drugs, 176 heroin-filled and 124 Ice-filled capsules, 8200 intoxicated tablets, 120 liters liquid Ice drug and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 73 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, residents of Bahawalpur.

In two operations at International Mail Office, 8200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel being sent to America and 190 grams Ice drug from a parcel being sent to London.

In two operations at Lahore International Airport, 103 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger and 124 Ice filled capsules from the possession of another Bahrain-bound female passenger, resident of Nowshera.

In sixth operation conducted in Gwadar, 120 liters liquid and five kg Ice drug was recovered. The Ice drug was buried underground to smuggle abroad.

In another operation near Chaman Friendship Gate, 44 kg heroin was recovered from a suspicious parcel.

ANF and FC in an operation conducted in Khyber, 23 kg charras, concealed in plastic bags was seized.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.