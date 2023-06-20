ANF recovers over 731.615 kg drugs in 38 operations; arrests 38

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 38 operations throughout the country against drug smugglers managed to recover 731.615 kg drugs, four kg suspected material worth US$ 22.103 million internationally and arrested 38 accused including two women, two foreigners and impounded 14 vehicles during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 53 kg opium, 136.72 kg heroin, 521.413 kg hashish, 15.650 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 4.750 kg weed and 82 grams ecstasy tables (140 tabs).

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 240.75 kg drugs and four kg suspected material in four operations while five accused were sent behind the bars.

A vehicle was also impounded. The seized drugs comprised 50 kg heroin, 186 kg hashish and 4.750 kg weed.

ANF Punjab recovered 215.132 kg drugs in nine operations and arrested 12 accused including a woman besides impounding four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 33.600 kg opium, 0.720 kg heroin and 180.812 kg hashish.

ANF KPK in 10 operations recovered 181.781 kg drugs and arrested five accused besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 14.400 kg opium, 84 kg heroin, 76.631 kg hashish and 6.750 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 45.050 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested seven accused besides impounding three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 39 kg hashish and 6.050 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 48.902 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested eight accused including a women, two foreigners and also impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised five kg opium, two kg heroin, 38.970 kg hashish, 2.850 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 82 grams ecstasy tabs (140 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.