ANF recovers over 74 kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 74 kg drugs while conducting seven operations across the country and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF and ASF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered over two kg Ice drug from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Swabi.

In another operation, 131 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, resident of Khyber Agency netted at Islamabad International Airport.

In third operation at Lahore International Airport, 30 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Bangkok-bound passenger, resident of Pakpattan.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation in Faisalabad managed to recover 4.8 kg opium and rounded up two accused, residents of Faisalabad.

ANF and FC in two different operations in Khyber recovered 43 kg charras.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Balochistan and recovered 25 kg crystal heroin from Chaghi area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation are underway, he said.