ANF Recovers Over 74 Kg Drugs; Arrests Nine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ANF recovers over 74 kg drugs; arrests nine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations managed to recover over 74 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He said in an operation near Taramari Chowk in Islamabad, ANF recovered 850 grams charras and rounded up an accused resident of Islamabad.

In another operation near Peshawar Hayatabad Tatara Park, ANF intercepted a car and recovered 45.6 kg charras from secret cavities. Two accused residents of Attock were also netted during the operation.

The spokesman informed that in a third operation conducted near Haripur Railway Road, ANF recovered 600 grams charras and arrested an accused resident of Haripur.

In the fourth operation near the Faisalabad Amirpura area, eight kg heroin was recovered from the possession of two drug smugglers residents of Peshawar netted during the operation.

12 kg heroin was recovered from the Chaman Friendship Gate Check Post area and a resident of Chaman was nabbed.

In the sixth operation near the Quetta-Sariab road bus stop, 7.2 kg charras was recovered from the possession of two women residents of Sukkar.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

