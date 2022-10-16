UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 74 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Four

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ANF recovers over 74 kg narcotics; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), during raids in different areas of the country, recovered over 77 kg narcotics and arrested four drug smugglers on Sunday.

According to the ANF spokesman, the ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 73 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger going to Bahrain.

In another operation at Islamabad International Airport, the ANF recovered 86 narcotics-filled capsules including 69 heroin-filled and 17 ice-filled from the possession of a passenger going to Dubai.

The ANF in an operation conducted on University Road Peshawar recovered over 15 kg hashish and arrested an accused.

Meanwhile, the ANF Punjab in a raid conducted at a house in Sahiwal, recovered over 44 kg opium, over 14 kg hashish and 200 grams of ice drug, besides arresting an accused during the operation.

