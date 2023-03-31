UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 7.5 Kg Drugs; Arrests Six Including Two Women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover over 7.5 kg drugs and arrested six accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF managed to recover 73 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, resident of Sargodha netted at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, 4.2 kg charras was recovered from the possession of two women, residents of Peshawar arrested from Chungi No 26, Islamabad area.

In third operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, 2.4 kg charras and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from the possession of two accused, residents of Peshawar.

ANF in another operation recovered 800 grams heroin from the possession of a Saudia-bound passenger resident of Swabi, held at Karachi International Airport. Heroin was tactfully concealed in books.

He said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

