ANF Recovers Over 75 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 75 kg drugs worth over Rs 9.4 million and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 200 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested in Hattar Road Haripur.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

98 ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Doha at Lahore International Airport.

54 kg hashish hidden in the luggage of an accused netted near Super Highway Karachi.

10.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Faisalabad Road, Jhang.

Six kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was intercepted near Khanna Pul Islamabad and two suspects were arrested during the operation and six kg ice drug was recovered from a vehicle checked near Zero Point Pasni in Balochistan while two suspects were arrested.

2.4 kg hashish and 1 kg ice drug were recovered from two suspects arrested near Jada Road Jhelum.

In 8th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from a woman going in a passenger bus near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In 9th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist near Kahuta Road Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

