ANF Recovers Over 75 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Six Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in Islamabad, Peshawar, Jhelum and Quetta on Saturday, managed to recover over 75 kg narcotics and arrested six accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the ANF in an operation managed to recover 100 heroin-filled capsules at Peshawar Airport from the possession of a passenger.

In another operation, conducted on Quetta Mustang road, the ANF recovered five kg charras from the possession of Muhammad Rafique while in third raid conducted at an office of a courier company, in Islamabad, ANF seized 0.910 grams drug Ice which was being sent to Norway through a parcel.

In fourth operation, ANF seized 2.400 kg opium and 43.200 kg charras from secret cavities of a Suzuki Ravi pick up on G.T.Road, Jehlum.

The spokesman informed that in an operation carried out near Islamabad Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 24 kg narcotics concealed in CNG cylinder fitted in Suzuki Alto car and arrested two accused.

Total six persons were rounded up during different operations across the country, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

