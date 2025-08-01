Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 76 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 7.56 Million In 9 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:59 PM

ANF recovers over 76 kg of drugs worth Rs 7.56 million in 9 operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 9 operations across the country, recovered as many as 76.283 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 7.56 million and arrested 7 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 9 operations across the country, recovered as many as 76.283 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 7.56 million and arrested 7 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 773 grams of ice were recovered from the bag of a passenger going to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Similarly, 2.2 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a courier office located in Lahore.

In another operation, 210 grams of opium were recovered from a parcel sent to the United States from the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal International Airport.

As many as 36 kg of hashish hidden in machinery spare parts were recovered from a cargo sent from Peshawar to Karachi near Jamshoro Toll Plaza.

6 kg of opium and 24 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sheikhupura Motorway Toll Plaza, and 2 suspects were arrested.

As much as 2.4 kgs of ice were recovered from a vehicle near RC Road Hub, and a suspect was arrested.

During another operation,3 kg of hashish and 400 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of an accused near Shalimar Garden in Lahore.

As much as 1.2 kgs of hashish were recovered from the possession of a passenger travelling on a bus near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

Near Karakoram University Road, Gilgit,100 grams of hashish were recovered from a motorcyclist.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan