ANF Recovers Over 76 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 7.56 Million In 9 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 9 operations across the country, recovered as many as 76.283 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 7.56 million and arrested 7 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that 773 grams of ice were recovered from the bag of a passenger going to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport.
Similarly, 2.2 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a courier office located in Lahore.
In another operation, 210 grams of opium were recovered from a parcel sent to the United States from the cargo shed of Allama Iqbal International Airport.
As many as 36 kg of hashish hidden in machinery spare parts were recovered from a cargo sent from Peshawar to Karachi near Jamshoro Toll Plaza.
6 kg of opium and 24 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Sheikhupura Motorway Toll Plaza, and 2 suspects were arrested.
As much as 2.4 kgs of ice were recovered from a vehicle near RC Road Hub, and a suspect was arrested.
During another operation,3 kg of hashish and 400 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of an accused near Shalimar Garden in Lahore.
As much as 1.2 kgs of hashish were recovered from the possession of a passenger travelling on a bus near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.
Near Karakoram University Road, Gilgit,100 grams of hashish were recovered from a motorcyclist.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
