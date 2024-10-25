Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 81 Kg Drugs In 13 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs in 13 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to recover over 81 kg drugs worth more than Rs 10 million and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Hyderabad.

230 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Bedra Chowk, Mansehra.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 2.4 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Multan Airport.

16.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held in Gujranwala while 1.4 kg ice was seized from GT Road Gujranwala and an accused was arrested during the operation.

1.5 kg heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from an accused rounded up near Sabi Road, Quetta.

In an operation conducted in Panjgur, 25 kg hashish was recovered.

1.2 kg opium and 12 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects netted near Chungi No. 26 in Islamabad and 10 kg heroin was recovered from vehicle intercepted on M-1 Islamabad.

4.8 kg hashish was seized near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi and two accused was nabbed.

1.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held near Express Market in Karachi.

The spokesman informed that 490 grams hashish was recovered from a drug dealer arrested near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.

46 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi from a courier office in RCD Road Hub.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Islamabad Quetta Drugs Road Vehicle Hyderabad Mansehra Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bahrain Panjgur Hub Market From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

43 minutes ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

15 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

15 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

15 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan