ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs in 13 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to recover over 81 kg drugs worth more than Rs 10 million and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Hyderabad.

230 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Bedra Chowk, Mansehra.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 2.4 kg ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Multan Airport.

16.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held in Gujranwala while 1.4 kg ice was seized from GT Road Gujranwala and an accused was arrested during the operation.

1.5 kg heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from an accused rounded up near Sabi Road, Quetta.

In an operation conducted in Panjgur, 25 kg hashish was recovered.

1.2 kg opium and 12 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects netted near Chungi No. 26 in Islamabad and 10 kg heroin was recovered from vehicle intercepted on M-1 Islamabad.

4.8 kg hashish was seized near Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi and two accused was nabbed.

1.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused held near Express Market in Karachi.

The spokesman informed that 490 grams hashish was recovered from a drug dealer arrested near Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad.

46 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to Karachi from a courier office in RCD Road Hub.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.