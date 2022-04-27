ANF Recovers Over 81 Kgs Narcotics; Arrests Two
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 04:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered over 81 kgs drugs from Honda Civic Reborn car.
According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Srinagar Highway near 'Tablighi markaz' and recovered 81.
800 kg narcotics including 62.400 kgs marijuana and 19.200 kgs opium besides arresting Muhammad Sajawal and his wife namely Bahisht.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.