UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 84 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ANF recovers over 84 kg narcotics; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday managed to recover over 84 kg of narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation at Lahore International Airport recovered 780 grams Ice drug from the bag of a passenger namely Saifullah, a resident of Sialkot, going to Jaddah on flight no PA-472.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan conducted a raid near Lasbela on Gaddani Highway and recovered over 84 kg charras besides netting two accused namely Khair Muhammad, resident of Jhang and Imran, resident of Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Balochistan Quetta Jhang Sialkot Lasbela From Airport

Recent Stories

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

9 minutes ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

25 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

26 minutes ago
 WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

49 minutes ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.