ANF recovers over 84 kg narcotics; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday managed to recover over 84 kg of narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation at Lahore International Airport recovered 780 grams Ice drug from the bag of a passenger namely Saifullah, a resident of Sialkot, going to Jaddah on flight no PA-472.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan conducted a raid near Lasbela on Gaddani Highway and recovered over 84 kg charras besides netting two accused namely Khair Muhammad, resident of Jhang and Imran, resident of Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.