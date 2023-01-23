ANF recovers over 852 kg drugs; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 10 counter-narcotics operations across the country seized over 852 kg narcotics and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF North conducted an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 120 kg opium and 60 kg charras from a car and rounded up three drug smugglers including a woman.

In another operation, a raid was conducted at a private courier company office near old Airport Rawalpindi and ANF recovered 445 grams heroin from a parcel booked for Canada.

In third raid which was conducted at a private courier company office near Kot Lakhpat Lahore, ANF recovered 880 grams ketamine from a parcel booked for America.

In fourth operation ANF recovered 1514 grams heroin from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger resident of Gujrat, netted at Sialkot Airport.

In fifth operation conducted in Taftan Balochistan by ANF and FC, 350 kg opium and 200 kg charras were recovered.

The spokesman informed that ANF also recovered 54 kg charras from the possession of an accused, resident of Noski arrested from Kuchlok Road Quetta.

Nearly 17,700 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an area near Zero-Line Torkhum Border.

In two operations conducted in Khyber by ANF and FC, 52.5 kg charras and 3.5 kg Ice drug were recovered.

In 10th operation, ANF recovered 10.8 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Karachi rounded up from North Nazimabad area in Karachi.

The arrested accused was also wanted in other cases, he added.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.