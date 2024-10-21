ANF Recovers Over 86 Kg Drugs In 13 Operations
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to recover over 86 kg drugs worth over Rs 15 million and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted in Baldia Town, Karachi.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near a university in Islamabad.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In an operation, 60 kg hashish was recovered from Kuchlak area in Quetta.
14 kg ice was recovered from RCD Road, Hub and 662 grams weed was recovered from three parcels sent from foreign countries at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
44 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport.
940 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Bahrain at a courier office in Sialkot.
In GPO office Multan, 720 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Bangkok.
3 kg ice was recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Quetta.
In an operation, 1 kg heroin and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects rounded up in Daewoo Bus Terminal, Gujranwala.
1.2 kg hashish and 600 grams ice were recovered from an accused in Al-Asif Square, Karachi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
