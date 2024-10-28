Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 94 Kg Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 15 operations across the country managed to recover over 94 kg drugs worth Rs 20 million and arrested 17 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation conducted in Johar Town, Lahore, 6 kg hashish was seized near a university and three accused were arrested.

300 grams ice and 25 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a university on Japan Road in Islamabad.

200 grams hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near a university on Lalazar Road in Rawalpindi.

In an operation, 14.5 kg ice, absorbed in 20 books, were recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a courier office in Karachi.

900 grams ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Lahore Airport.

In another operation at Lahore Airport, 2 kg heroin was recovered from a passenger going to the Malaysia.

706 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Dammam at Islamabad Airport.

48 kg hashish and 14.4 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar.

In another operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar, 2 kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle and an accused was arrested.

In two other operations near Ring Road Peshawar, 1 kg heroin and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects.

The spokesman said that in three operations conducted near M-1 Islamabad, 10.8 kg hashish was recovered from the accused, including two women. 1 kg ice was recovered from two suspects on GT Road Multan.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

