ANF Recovers Over 945 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ANF recovers over 945 kg drugs; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations recovered over 945 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He said that the ANF Balochistan conducted a raid at a hashish factory in Qilla Abdullah and recovered over 934 kg hashish. He added that the factory used to manufacture and pack hashish.

During the operation, devices used to manufacture drugs were also seized.

He said that in another operation, the ANF recovered five kg hashish from the possession of an accused resident of Quetta, arrested from Sariab Road.

In the third operation at Sialkot Airport, the ANF recovered five kg ice drug from the possession of Bahrain-bound two passengers, husband and wife, going on flight no. GF-770.

In the fourth operation, the ANF Sindh arrested a drug pusher, resident of Karachi, from Malir area and recovered 1,200 grams of heroin.

The spokesman said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were in process.

