ANF recovers over 95 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover over 95 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF Balochistan conducted a raid near Quetta-Sariab Road and recovered 40 kg charras from the possession of an accused, resident of Qilla Abdullah.

ANF and ASF in an operation at Lahore International Airport recovered 12 kg heroin from a suspicious bag which was concealed under trash.

In third operation at Lahore International Airport, 3875 intoxicated tablets were also recovered from the possession of a Jeddah bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no SV-737.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, ANF seized 25.2 kg charras and 18 kg opium from secret cavities of a car intercepted on Peshawar Phase-3, Hayatabad University Road. An accused was also rounded up during the operation.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.