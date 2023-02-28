UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 95 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANF recovers over 95 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover over 95 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF Balochistan conducted a raid near Quetta-Sariab Road and recovered 40 kg charras from the possession of an accused, resident of Qilla Abdullah.

ANF and ASF in an operation at Lahore International Airport recovered 12 kg heroin from a suspicious bag which was concealed under trash.

In third operation at Lahore International Airport, 3875 intoxicated tablets were also recovered from the possession of a Jeddah bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no SV-737.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, ANF seized 25.2 kg charras and 18 kg opium from secret cavities of a car intercepted on Peshawar Phase-3, Hayatabad University Road. An accused was also rounded up during the operation.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Drugs Jeddah Road Car From Airport

Recent Stories

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

45 minutes ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

1 hour ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

1 hour ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

1 hour ago
 ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sport ..

ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.