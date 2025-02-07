ANF Recovers Over 96 Kg Drugs In 6 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 6 operations recovered over 96 kg drugs worth over Rs 9.8 million and arrested 8 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 2.007 kg ice hidden in the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain was recovered at Peshawar International Airport.
52.8 kg hashish hidden in a car near Amangarh in Nowshera and 2 suspects were arrested.
16.8 kg opium was recovered from the secret cavities of a car intercepted near Ferozwala in Sheikhupura and a suspect was arrested.
12 kg hashish was recovered from a car near Chenab Toll Plaza GT Road Gujrat and 2 suspects were rounded up.
In 5th operation, 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the suspect near a hotel on the National Highway Hyderabad.
In 6th operation, 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect netted near a petrol pump in Hyderabad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
