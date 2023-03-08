UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 97 Kg Drugs In Four Operations; Arrests Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ANF recovers over 97 kg drugs in four operations; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 97 kg drugs while conducting four operations and arrested two accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab and recovered 50 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Faisalabad.

In another operation at Port Qasim, ANF recovered 43 kg charras and one kg Ice drug booked for Dubai.

The drugs were concealed tactfully in machinery.

The spokesman informed that in the third operation, a raid was conducted in Faisal Town Lahore and ANF managed to net a female drug trafficker resident of Toba Tek Singh on recovery of 3.6 kg Ice drug.

In the fourth operation, ANF recovered 150 grams of weed from a parcel booked for America at International Mail Office, Sialkot.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

