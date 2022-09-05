ANF recovers over 99 kg narcotics; arrests five accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 99 kg narcotics and arrested five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 99 kg narcotics and arrested five accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 30 kg charras, 15.600 kg opium, and 500 grams Ice drug, concealed in secret cavities behind driving seat.

ANF during operation also arrested two accused, he added.

In another raid, conducted on Pak-Afghan Torkham border, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Afghanistan and recovered 43.

600 kg heroin from secret cavities of a truck. ANF also held two Afghan nationals.

In third operation, ANF Lahore managed to recovered seven kg heroin and three kg opium from a Toyota Corolla car, near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange and arrested an accused.

Total five persons were rounded up during different operations across the country, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.