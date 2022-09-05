UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 99 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Five Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 07:36 PM

ANF recovers over 99 kg narcotics; arrests five accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 99 kg narcotics and arrested five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 99 kg narcotics and arrested five accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza managed to recover 30 kg charras, 15.600 kg opium, and 500 grams Ice drug, concealed in secret cavities behind driving seat.

ANF during operation also arrested two accused, he added.

In another raid, conducted on Pak-Afghan Torkham border, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Afghanistan and recovered 43.

600 kg heroin from secret cavities of a truck. ANF also held two Afghan nationals.

In third operation, ANF Lahore managed to recovered seven kg heroin and three kg opium from a Toyota Corolla car, near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange and arrested an accused.

Total five persons were rounded up during different operations across the country, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Motorway Car Border From Toyota

Recent Stories

National Defense day , vital in history of Pakista ..

National Defense day , vital in history of Pakistan: says CM Balochistan

49 seconds ago
 Art camp concludes at PNCA

Art camp concludes at PNCA

51 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan to start direct flights for Pakistan in ..

Kazakhstan to start direct flights for Pakistan in Nov: Envoy Kistafin

52 seconds ago
 Minister distributes relief items among flood affe ..

Minister distributes relief items among flood affectees

53 seconds ago
 European Commission, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements, In ..

European Commission, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements, Including $496Mln Support Progra ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Concerned Over Erdogan's 'Escalatory' Rhetoric ..

EU Concerned Over Erdogan's 'Escalatory' Rhetoric Against Greece - Spokesperson

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.