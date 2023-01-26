ANF recovers over five kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan during four counter-narcotics operations seized over five kg narcotics, 71 heroin-filled capsules, 55 intoxicated tablets and 824 liters of prohibited chemical and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed ANF North in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 71 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Narowal going on flight no GF-771.

In another operation near Burhan Interchange, ANF recovered 4.8 kg charras from secret cavities of a car and rounded up three drug smugglers.

In the third operation conducted in the Quetta area, ANF seized 55 intoxicated tablets and netted an accused resident of Quetta. He informed that in the fourth operation, ANF recovered 824 liters of prohibited chemical from Chaman.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.